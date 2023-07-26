SB Financial Group (SBFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SBFG opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $18.10.
In related news, Director Timothy L. Claxton acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,150 shares of company stock worth $52,060. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBFG. TheStreet lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
