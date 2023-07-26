Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.88.

TSE:SES opened at C$6.61 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.23 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.79.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$413.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 17.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

