Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 4.3 %

BSRR stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,514. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $319.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

