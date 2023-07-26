Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NYSE SOI opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.75.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 590.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

