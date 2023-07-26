TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.11 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

TrueBlue Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE TBI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 463,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $453.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz bought 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,976.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,976.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at $4,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 173,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,275 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth $2,281,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 108,580 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Recommended Stories

