Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (LON:SHIP)

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Performance

Shares of LON SHIP traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.99 ($0.01). 179,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,322. The company has a market cap of £2.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.41. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.26 ($0.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.11.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.