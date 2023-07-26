Universal Insurance (UVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $316.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.10 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. On average, analysts expect Universal Insurance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:UVE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 3,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -125.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Universal Insurance from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,362,720.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $337,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,362,720.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $902,900. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

