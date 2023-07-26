Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $15.55 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Waters in a report released on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $15.55 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.50 per share.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

WAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.09.

WAT stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.92. The company had a trading volume of 711,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.51. Waters has a 12 month low of $248.18 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Waters by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waters by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Waters by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

