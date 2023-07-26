Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

