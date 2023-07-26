Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS.

WHR stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.17. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05.

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

