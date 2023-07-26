Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY23 guidance to $16.00-18.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $16.00-$18.00 EPS.
Whirlpool Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,304. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $178.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.55 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Whirlpool by 32.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Whirlpool by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Whirlpool Company Profile
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.
