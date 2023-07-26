WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. 266,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,185. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.98.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,422,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

