114,310 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 114,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,993,958 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,850,000 after buying an additional 1,456,042 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 146.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.34. 4,072,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,691,770. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.71, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

