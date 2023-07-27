12,500 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $428.68. 1,976,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,558. The company has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $323.87 and a one year high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.