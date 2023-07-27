13,177 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.02. 3,433,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,076,743. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

