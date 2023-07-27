132,625 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.56 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $743,525.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920,969 shares in the company, valued at $142,843,254.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 552,445 shares of company stock worth $35,086,325. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

