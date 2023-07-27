133 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG opened at $1,939.23 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,075.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,819.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $2,213,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,137.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

