1,473 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 435,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average is $123.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

