15,253 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $445.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,484. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $450.13 and its 200 day moving average is $456.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

