1,600 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.43.

American Tower Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AMT traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,060. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.