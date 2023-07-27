239,800 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 239,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $37,207,000. Darden Restaurants comprises approximately 1.5% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 35,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.85, for a total value of $6,020,503.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,828,996.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,159,487. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 904,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,434. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

