2,465 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,834,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,575,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,431,000 after acquiring an additional 255,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.93.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

