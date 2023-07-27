3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $115.00 at UBS Group

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

3M stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,612,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,945. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMMGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

