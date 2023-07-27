808,307 Shares in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Bought by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 808,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,740,000. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF comprises 15.2% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,763,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,552,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,325,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $532,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDV traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,225. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44.

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

