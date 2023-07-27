9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $267,000 in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

