993 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 389,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $505.06. 1,192,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $481.30 and a 200 day moving average of $485.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $470.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

