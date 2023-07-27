A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.78 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.29. 980,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,070. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.57.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after buying an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 306,822 shares in the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.