AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Increased by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $6.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,661,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $262.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average is $148.01.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

