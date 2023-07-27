Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.20.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

ACN opened at $316.65 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $210.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.89 and a 200 day moving average of $285.85.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,959,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after buying an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,463,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,269,319,000 after buying an additional 191,640 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.