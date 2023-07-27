AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,203. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $830,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

