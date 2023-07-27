Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Acme United Price Performance

ACU traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. 9,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Acme United

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $104,105.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 2,681 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $69,840.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,030,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,249 shares of company stock worth $269,584. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Acme United by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

