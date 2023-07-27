Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $60,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.0 %

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,986. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

