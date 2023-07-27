Adams Wealth Management Acquires 29,119 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,119 shares during the period. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF makes up about 0.5% of Adams Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned about 0.95% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.14. 122,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,666. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $208.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

