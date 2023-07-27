Adams Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 96,741 iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF comprises 1.1% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned approximately 0.43% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 525,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,699. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $56.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $907.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

