Adams Wealth Management Grows Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AES were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

AES Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AES traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. 4,733,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -80.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AES shares. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.45.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.