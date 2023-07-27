Adams Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 112,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 349,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,457 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

