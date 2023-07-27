Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Adevinta ASA Price Performance

ADEVF remained flat at $6.47 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

