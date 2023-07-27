adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADDYY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised adidas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.13.

adidas stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.65. The company had a trading volume of 57,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,723. adidas has a 1 year low of $45.48 and a 1 year high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in adidas by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

