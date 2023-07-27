Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.46.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
