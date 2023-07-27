Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.74. 636,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,419. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.60 and a 200 day moving average of $151.02. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

AMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 95.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

