Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $161.57, but opened at $155.31. Affiliated Managers Group shares last traded at $139.97, with a volume of 314,239 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 679.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 129.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $463,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $206,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.60 and a 200-day moving average of $151.02.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

