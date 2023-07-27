AGF Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 123,423 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 123,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,074,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.81. The stock had a trading volume of 53,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,987. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.68. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.