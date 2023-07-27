AGF Management Ltd. Has $38.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Tetra Tech worth $38,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.07. 9,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.09 and its 200-day moving average is $148.39. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.86 and a 12 month high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $1,502,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

