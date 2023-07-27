AGF Management Ltd. Has $41.67 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $41,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,920,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 3,141.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCO stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.21. 66,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,799. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.53.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.