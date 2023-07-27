AGF Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of American Water Works worth $27,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,579,000 after buying an additional 382,239 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $148.69. 130,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

