AGF Management Ltd. Sells 147,296 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147,296 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Xylem worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.10. 40,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

