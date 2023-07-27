Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Northland Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.
Agilysys Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of AGYS stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,806. Agilysys has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99.
Insider Activity at Agilysys
In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Agilysys by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Agilysys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Agilysys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Four Reasons Tractor Supply Company Can Plow New Highs In 2023
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- McDonald’s Earnings Growth Shows Value to Consumers and Investors
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Falling In Love With Honeywell Stock After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.