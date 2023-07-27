Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Northland Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of AGYS stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,806. Agilysys has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Agilysys by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Agilysys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Agilysys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

