Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.