Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 26,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,343. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

