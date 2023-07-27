Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.
Akzo Nobel Stock Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $28.56. 26,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,343. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
