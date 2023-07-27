Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. 3,750,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,370. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

